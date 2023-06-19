More Sunshine, but Cool and Gusty

Yes, the sunshine will stick around for another day or two!

We remain in an atypical pattern for June, however. A deep trough of low pressure currently resides over the West Coast which is doing a number of things to our weather. Firstly, inland temperatures will be cool for this time of year. However, the deep well-mixed marine layer and dry northwesterly flow will mean limited coastal cloudcover which will result in seasonable temperatures. The north side of the bay is favored for warmth with downsloping northwesterly winds. The trough will begin to weaken by Tuesday which will warm inland areas and restabilize the marine layer resulting in more persistent cloudcover and cooler coastal temperatures. This will all reverse by Thursday as the trough fights back. The initial deepening of the marine layer may results in some coastal drizzle Thursday or perhaps more likely Friday. Coastal temps begin to bump back up again this weekend, though the trough will likely weaken again and the cycle will continue…



AIR QUALITY: Good



***GALE WARNING***

... for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas extended to 2AM Wednesday.



NW Winds 20-30 kt gusting to 40 kt with seas 6-11 feet possible. Mariners are advised to remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course and secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

Overnight: Mostly clear with a few low clouds hugging the northwest/slopes of the coastal ranges. Cooler and breezy at times with coastal lows in the low to mid 50s and mid 40s to low 50s inland.



Monday: Mostly sunny and a little cooler with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and upper 60s to upper 70s inland. Gusty northwest winds at times.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny with gusty northwest winds at times. Coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and 70s to low 80s inland. Low clouds thicken on the coast late.



Extended. Seasonable to slightly cool temperatures for the remainder of the week with partly cloudy skies on the coast and mostly sunny conditions inland.



ADVERTISING

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 26th – July 2nd calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free