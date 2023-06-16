Father’s Day Forecast

No big summer heatwave on the way but we should see warmer temps over the weekend. The big ridge out over the Pacific will nudge in from the west over the next two days sending inland temperatures upward. The marine layer will also be compressed which will push the low clouds closer to the ground, increasing the fog threat on the coast and drizzle still possible. As a trough digs down the coast out of the weekend, an initial cold front will arrive with northwest winds late Sunday into Monday and followed by dryer air should help cut down on low clouds into early next week. Inland areas will cool back down to below-normal values with the trough, but seasonable, sunnier weather can be expected on the coast. Latest trends are keeping the trough around longer without any low-level offshore flow, which was looking possible during previous model runs.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy coastal and mostly sunny inland. Expect coastal highs in the 60s with mid 70s to around 90ºF inland. Southwesterly breezy onshore winds with strong up-valley winds in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Low clouds will spill back into the valleys. Mostly cloudy at the coast, partly cloudy inland. Fog is more likely Saturday morning, with a chance of patchy drizzle on the north/east sides of the bay. Lows, mild, and comfortable in the mid to upper 50s for most locations.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy early becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Continued cool on the coast with highs in the 60s but warmer inland with mid 70s to low 90s for highs. Westerly breezy onshore winds with stronger up-valley winds in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Winds pickup Sunday as a trough digs down the coast. Slightly dryer air will help cut through the coastal clouds with a net warm-up for coastal cities. Meanwhile, inland areas will begin to cool as temperatures aloft do the same. The trough will hover over the coast through mid-week with seasonable, partly cloudy conditions. Inland areas will remain comfortably cool during the period.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 82º

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 23rd – 29th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free