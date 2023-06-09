Weekend Rain Chances

Staying cool with clouds and isolated showers for the weekend! A low pressure system will bring a thick marine layer at the coast and clouds inland with temps remaining below normal. Isolated/scattered showers possible Saturday and Sunday, especially in southern Monterey County along the Big Sur coast and terrain.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: With high clouds already in place, low clouds will fill the valleys. Expect mostly cloudy conditions from the coast, inland. Morning drizzle, and patchy fog are possible. Lows will be in 50s, a few upper 40s for sheltered valleys and higher elevations.

Saturday: Clouds stick around the central coast with rain chances especially over the mountains mainly south, even a chance for thunderstorms given enough instability, but any precipitation will be light. Coastal clouds and drizzle possible with cool temps coastal and inland. Coastal highs in the low 60s with inland staying below average as well with highs in the upper 60’s and 70s.

Sunday: Coastal am fog/drizzle possible with low clouds. Few isolated showers still possible across the central coast. Partly to mostly cloudy inland with high temps coastal and inland remaining cool and aseasonal.



Extended: High pressure tries to build in from the west mid week which could lead to warmer temperatures late in the week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free