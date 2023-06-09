Clouds Return to the Central Coast

The next trough will begin to dig down the coast Friday into the weekend which will increase coastal clouds. Some morning drizzle possible Sat/Sun mornings. Meanwhile, the trough will cut off a low to our south. Moisture rotating around the destabilizing low may bring a few showers to inland areas Saturday through Monday. Temperatures will cool with the trough this weekend. Some warming is expected next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler on the coast with highs in the upper 50s to 60s. Inland areas become partly cloudy and slightly cool with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Overnight: With high clouds already in place, low clouds will fill the valleys. Expect mostly cloudy conditions from the coast, inland. Morning drizzle, and patchy fog are possible. Lows will be in 50s, a few upper 40s for sheltered valleys and higher elevations.

Saturday: Clouds stick around the central coast with rain chances especially over the mountains mainly south, but any precipitation will be very light. Coastal clouds and drizzle possible with cool temps coastal and inland. Coastal highs in the low 60s with inland staying below average as well with highs in the upper 60’s and 70s.



Extended: Staying cool with clouds around all weekend. High pressure tries to build in from the west next week which could lead to warmer temperatures. -------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free