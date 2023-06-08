Here Comes the Sun

Expect another decent day on Thursday as weak high pressure will nudges in from the southwest. The overall air mass remains slightly cool, but this will keep inland temperatures comfortable while increased sunshine will keep coastal temps seasonable to slightly cool. The next trough will begin to dig down the coast Friday into the weekend which will increase coastal clouds. Some morning drizzle possible Sat/Sun mornings. Meanwhile, the trough will cut off a low to our south. Moisture rotating around the destabilizing low may bring a few showers to inland areas Saturday through Monday. Temperatures will cool with the trough this weekend with some warming expected next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Increasing low clouds with most areas being overcast by dawn. Mild, with lows in the 50s.



Thursday: Morning clouds, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with southwesterly onshore winds, becoming more westerly later in the day. Highs in the 60s on the coast and upper 60s to around 80s inland. Up-valley winds could gust above 25mph in the afternoon.



Friday: Patchy morning drizzle, then mostly cloudy and cooler on the coast with highs in the upper 50s to 60s. Inland areas become partly cloudy and slightly cool with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.



Extended: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on the coast this weekend with cool temperatures. Inland areas will be partly cloudy with a few showers possible over the mountains, especially in the south. High pressure tries to build in from the west next week which could lead to warmer temperatures.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free