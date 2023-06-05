The Start of the Week Brings Unsettled Weather

Get the rain gear ready! There will be a pattern change in our weather for the start of the work week with more clouds, turning cooler, and rain/thunderstorm chances across the central coast. Some areas, depending on the low pressure track, will see thunderstorms with small hail possible and brief heavy downpours.



A low pressure system will arrive Monday that bring a cooldown to the inland regions through mid week. Temps will be below average climbing only into the low 60s to mid 70s. Coastal cities will not see a big change in temps, staying in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will see rain showers and thunderstorms developing across the central coast with precipitation amounts anywhere from .01 to .55 inches, with heaviest rain in the southern Salinas valley region.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Overnight: Low clouds will fill back into the coastal cities and valleys overnight. Coastal lows in the low 50s with upper 40s to low 50s inland.

Monday: Increasing clouds with partly to mostly cloudy skies and turning cooler, especially inland. Interior valleys could be 15 degrees cooler. Isolated and scattered showers possible along with thunderstorm chances. Precipitation amounts will be light from .01 to .55 inches by Tuesday evening.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered rain showers in the in the morning and afternoon. Staying below average with highs highs staying in upper 50s to low 60s at coast and 60s and 70s inland.

Extended: Expect drier conditions with more sun then clouds inland, but daytime high temps staying below normal through the weekend along the coast and inland.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free