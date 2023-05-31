Cool & Cloudy at the Coast but Warm & Sunny Inland

Temperatures will head back down on the coast but up inland as we head into Wednesday. An area of low pressure that has been moving about the area for the past couple of days will exist stage east on Wednesday. As the flow briefly becomes more progressive, northwesterly surface winds will pick up and as the low moves out, there will be more stability in the marine layer. This will all lead to cooler air on the coast along with more cloudcover. Overall troughiness will continue to our north for the next few days, then a ridge of high pressure will build in Friday into the weekend sending inland temperatures back to or above normal. Coastal clouds will lower due to the compression of the marine layer making for more likely this weekend. Some warming will then be possible on the coast, but highs look to remain at or below normal. No rain expected in the next week outside of any coastal drizzle.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Overnight: Low clouds slowly returning, eventually becoming overcast for the coast and mostly cloudy for inland valleys. Lows in the 50s for most areas with a few 40s for inland/mountain valleys.



Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy on the coast with partial clearing on the north side of the bay. Cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Inland areas will clear to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon and will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s to around 80ºF. Northwesterly onshore winds will be stronger in the afternoon and evening on the coast and into the valleys.



Thursday: Overcast early with drizzle possible on the south/east sides of the bay. Then, becoming mostly cloudy on the coast with partial clearing on the north side of the bay. Cool, with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Inland areas will clear to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon and will be mild with highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwesterly onshore winds will be stronger in the afternoon and evening on the coast and into the valleys.



Extended: High pressure will strengthen over the region starting Friday which will push inland temperatures back up to normal and perhaps even above into the weekend. The marine layer will be compressed, so fog will become a problem on the coast and in the valleys into the weekend as well. Coastal temps will warm slightly but will likely remain slightly below normal.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free