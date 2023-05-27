Limited Clearing, Cooler

The rest of the holiday weekend will be on the cool side with clouds on a slow increase.

May gray hanging on through the first week of June with morning clouds, patchy dense fog and drizzle possible. Not as much sunshine on Sunday, and especially on Memorial Day.

Memorial Day will be quite cool for the inland areas with more clouds. Coastal locations will stay pretty much the same as far as temps but will be most mostly cloudy.

Cloudy and cool with drizzle chances through mid week with a possible warming trend for next weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Overnight: Clouds with patchy fog for most areas especially coastal with some drizzle possible. Lows will fall back into low 50’s coastal and mid to upper 40s to low 50’s inland.

Sunday: Few more clouds around and cooler especially inland. Coast may stay cloudy all day. Highs in upper 50s to low 60s coastal and 60's to 70's inland.

Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy and drizzle at the coast and in the mountains and temps remaining in the upper 50s to around 60. More clouds than sun inland with noticeably cooler temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Extended: Unseasonably cool temps persist until the end of next week when we could see a potential warming trend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free