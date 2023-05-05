Damp & Cool Into the Weekend

Cool, occasionally wet conditions can be expected into the weekend.

A trough of low pressure will remain anchored over the West Coast into early next week. The low pressure center that brought rain to the region for much of the week is departing, but another weak shortwave will follow into Saturday dragging a weak cold front into the area. In between, a chance of showers will continue on Saturday with the cold front bringing additional light rain early Saturday. We’ll get a break on Sunday before the next shortwave moves by Monday which *could* bring some rain. High pressure looks to eventually return, but it may be the end of next week before it gets here and warms us up.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers—earlier in the day on the coast and later inland. Cool and breezy with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy early with isolated showers, then becoming partly cloudy. Cool and breezy with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.



Partial clearing and a touch warmer on Sunday, then increasing clouds Monday and maybe a few sprinkles. Partly cloudy Tuesday/Wednesday with slightly warmer but still seasonably cool temperatures. Warming by the end of the week.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of ABVOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free