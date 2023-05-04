Rain, Rain, Will Come Again Today

Rain in May!? When will it stop?

Rain chances will continue in the KION coverage area Thursday, Friday, and now Saturday. We’ll talk about the days beyond that in a moment.

The unseasonably cold area of low pressure which has been a part of our lives for the past several days will begin to depart on Thursday. Showers are likely to linger over the hills Thursday and perhaps Friday in its wake. A trailing shortwave—part of an overall larger trough on the West Coast—will then pass through on Saturday. Its associated cold front is seeming more and more likely to bring some additional rain to the region.

Initially, it looked like a ridge would build in thereafter, but latest trends are for the trough to remain in place to some extend all the way into mid-week next week. Additional rain chances may be added in the Monday timeframe. Stay tuned!



AIR QUALITY: Good



Overnight: Overcast with periods of light to moderate rain. Seasonable, with lows in the mid to upper 40s for most areas. Rain will ever-so-slowly taper off toward dawn.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with a few sprinkles. Then, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly over the hills. Slightly warmer, but still cool & breezy with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s on the coast and low to mod 60s inland.



Friday: Mostly cloudy early with a few sprinkles. Then, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers over the inland hills. Maybe a touch warmer, but still cool & breezy with highs in the 50s-60s on the coast and mainly 60s inland.



Extended: Clouds increase again on Saturday with a chance of light rain. Then, we’ll see partial clearing on Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures. Another system will pass by on Monday, increasing clouds again and maybe bringing a few sprinkles. We look drier and sunnier by mid-week with highs returning to the 60s-70s. ADVERTISING

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free