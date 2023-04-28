Cooler at the Coast, Still Toasty Inland

Our warm ridge will begin to shift to the east on Friday. Temperatures will remain warm, if not hot inland, but a cool-down with increased low cloudcover is coming to coastal areas. By Sunday, a trough will begin to dig down the coast. We’ll likely see gusty northwest winds with this transition and a rapid deepening of the marine layer. This often ends in drizzle. As the trough settles in next week, unsettled weather will accompany it! This means cool, breezy conditions with rounds of showers possible really all week—depending on individual disturbances within the trough itself. There may also be a slight chance of thundershowers. Stay tuned to the forecast!



AIR QUALITY: Good



Friday: Low clouds/fog retreat to the coast during the afternoon, but hug the shores in many areas, especially on the east side of the bay where some locations may not see any sunshine. We’ll also have some high clouds moving through during the afternoon. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast with 70s to low 90s inland. Winds pick up around the river mouths in the afternoon with and then push into the major valleys in the late afternoon.



Saturday: Coastal clouds will be thicker with cooler temps, but away from the coast, temps may still push up into the 80s. Afternoon winds will be a touch stronger, especially in those river valleys.



Extended: The marine layer will rapidly deepen into Sunday with drizzle possible and widespread clouds. Some cloud breaks may occur Sunday as the northwest winds kick in. Then, cooler temperatures all next week—50s and 60s with rounds of showers possible.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free