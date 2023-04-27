Spring Heat is Here

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate through the weekend before our pattern changes. Temperatures will warm day by day, peaking on Thursday for the coast and Friday or Saturday inland. A deep trough will likely dig down the coast out of the weekend which will bring cooler air to the region and potentially some shower activity next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good



**DENSE FOG ADVISORY**

…for the entire coast of the Monterey Bay, and the Big Sur Coast extended to 10 am Thursday.



*Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.



*Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.



*Dense fog is most likely for areas closest to the coast. Sudden changes in visibility are likely. Please drive carefully.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

**DENSE FOG ADVISORY**

… for the waters of Monterey Bay until 10am Thursday.



*Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less.



*Low visibility will make navigation difficult.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass.



Thursday: Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s on the coast and widespread 80s inland with some 90s too. Some inland valley areas may flirt with current record highs for this date. Windy for inland valley in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Low clouds will return to the coast at some point on Friday, though the day will be warm before that. Inland areas will continue to warm Friday into Saturday with widespread 80s and some areas approaching 90. Cooldown begins Monday and lasting for much of next week with unsettled weather. Rain chances come late Monday into Tuesday. Gusty winds are looking likely Sunday into Monday as well.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free