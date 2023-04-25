Warm, Sunny, and Dry Tuesday Afternoon

A strong ridge of high pressure rebuilds over the West Coast this week. Temperatures will warm day by day, peaking on Thursday for the coast and Thursday or Friday inland. We’ll see the eventual return of low clouds on the coast by then while inland areas remain warm & dry. A deep trough will likely dig down the coast out of the weekend which will bring cooler air to the region and potentially some shower activity by mid-week next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Tuesday: Patchy AM fog, then mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to around 70ºF and 70s to low 80s inland. Breezy at times in the afternoon and early evening.



Wednesday: Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast and mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Most areas will see temperatures peak on Thursday with a slight cool down into Friday on the coast—though highs will remain above normal. Expect cooler than normal temps returning by around Monday or Tuesday next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free