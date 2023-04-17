Some Clouds, Wind, and Sprinkles

Two weak weather systems arrive as we move into the work week. The first will do nothing more than bring a few low clouds and occasionally gusty winds Monday. We’ll also experience a bit of a cool down. The second will arrive Tuesday morning with more low clouds and drizzly sprinkles—perhaps a light shower around the bay. Conditions will remain cool & windy through mid-week with a slow warm-up into next weekend than expected.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Monday: Partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Coastal highs in the mid 50s to low 60s with upper 50s to mid 60s inland. Gusty northwest winds in the afternoon.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a mix of high and low clouds. Chance of light, isolated showers near the coast, sprinkles inland early in the morning. Most areas will be in the 40s. A few upper 30s for sheltered valleys.



Tuesday: Overcast and damp in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cool & windy with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.



Extended: Expect mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week with slowly warming temperatures. Afternoons will remain breezy at least. Highs return to normal next weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 72ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.