Low Clouds Move Out, Gusty Winds Move In

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



The next seven days will be dynamic in terms of temperatures! After experiencing the warmest day since October on Easter, temperatures will slide down through mid-week as our ridge moves east and a trough digs in. We’ll catch the tail end of the initial cold front Tuesday AM which will be preceded by low clouds and perhaps a little coastal drizzle. It will then be followed by gusty winds for the next few days. Temperatures bottom out Wednesday, then we’ll slowly warm back up into next weekend.

AIR QUALITY: Good



Tuesday: Widespread low clouds early with a few sprinkles possible, then partial clearing in the afternoon with gusty northwest winds. Cooler, with highs in the 50s-60s on the coast and 60s to low 70s inland.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters of Monterey County outside of Monterey Bay in effect from 3PM Tuesday until 9PM Wednesday.



Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cool, and windy. Highs in the 50s-60s both on the coast and inland .

Extended: Temperatures will slowly climb into the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Winds remain gusty Thursday, then slowly ease by Friday. Highs return to normal by around Saturday or Sunday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 71ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.