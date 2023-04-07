Rain Returns Friday But Won’t Stick Around This Easter Weekend

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



We’re catching the tail end of a weak weather system that has brought light, scattered rain showers to the Central Coast, especially from Monterey Bay northward. By Friday afternoon, most showers will have moved out of our area, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. The clouds will stick around for the start of the weekend, but clearing to what will be a beautiful Easter. Saturday, highs will continue to warm to near seasonable, with above-normal temperatures by Sunday. There was some concern of rain this weekend, but the models have trended well away from that as a ridge of high pressure deflects the moisture northward.

AIR QUALITY: Good



Friday: A weak system will pass by on Friday and may bring some light rain to the Monterey Bay Region. The highest chance will be the farther to the north you live and closer to the coast. Amounts will be light at best. Highs will cool slightly, with mainly low 60s near the coast, low to mid 60s inalnd . Breezy at times.

Overnight: Partly cloudy with low clouds filtering into the valleys. Patchy fog possible by dawn. Mild lows, mainly in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. A few clouds will linger near the coast, but inland locations will be mostly sunny. Highs will be warmer. Low 60s near the coast, mid-60s to low 70s inland. Light breeze.

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures warm, with highs in the 70s, nearing 80 inland.



Extended: Sunny, warm, and dry conditions will continue into the early part of next week. The weather looks to remain dry, though temperatures will gradually cool down by mid-week. After which, there's a potential for some unsettled weather to return to the forecast. For now, just expect a few more clouds later in the week.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 70ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 14th – 20th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.