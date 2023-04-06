Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



The slow warm-up will continue into the weekend, even with a weak weather system arriving on Friday. We’ll catch the tail end of it as it dissipates but it will likely be enough to bring some light rain to the region, especially from Monterey Bay northward. By Saturday, highs are likely to be above normal for the entire area with a repeat performance on Sunday. There was some concern of rain this weekend, but the models have trended well away from that.

AIR QUALITY: Good



Thursday: Mostly sunny early. Warmer with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s on the coast and 60s to around 70ºF inland. Clouds increase late. Breezy at times.



Friday: A weak system will pass by on Friday and may bring some light rain to the Monterey Bay Region. The highest chance will be the farther to the north you live and closer to the coast. Amounts will be light at best. Highs will remain mild with mainly 60s. Breezy at times.



Extended: Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend with slightly warm temperatures. We’ll cool a bit next week, but the weather looks dry through at least Wednesday.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 70ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 13th – 19th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.