Few More Clouds But Slightly Warmer

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



Chilly northwest flow will continue for the next few days. However, temperatures will slowly warm up while winds will slowly die down. The ridge to our west flattens out a bit toward the end of the week which may allow weather systems to make glancing blows on our area Friday and perhaps on Easter Weekend. It won’t stop the warming trend, however, as temperatures are expected to return to or above normal by Saturday.

AIR QUALITY: Good



Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s on the coast and upper 50s to mid 60s inland. Breezy northwest winds in the afternoon.



Overnight: A few low clouds near the coast and coastal mountains, but overall mostly clear skies. Lows mainly in the upper 30s to low 40s. Valleys will be colder, in the low to mid 30s, there patchy frost is possible.



Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer yet. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s on the coast and 60s to around 70ºF inland. Breezy northwesterly winds in the afternoon.



Extended: A weak system will pass by on Friday and may bring some light rain to the Monterey Bay Region. The highest chance will be the farther to the north you live and closer to the coast. Amounts will be light at best. Beyond Friday, another system will clip by this weekend keeping a few extra clouds in the forecast. At this time, we’re on the very edge of rain potential, so don’t cancel your picnic plans just yet. Temperatures will keep rising Friday and Saturday before leveling off. Cooler weather expected to return by mid-week next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 70ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.