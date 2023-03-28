Rain and Wind Returns to the Central Coast on Tuesday

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



Stormy weather returns once again! The next cold front arrives early Tuesday afternoon bringing gusty winds and moderate rains. Rounds of showers will follow through Wednesday with a slight chance of thunderstorms. The air mass behind the front will be cold, so snow levels may dip down as low as 3kft. A few final showers may pop up over the hills Thursday before drier weather returns into the weekend. Temps will slowly creep up as well, but will remain below normal. Another weak weather system look to arrive around Sunday, but strength and timing are still a bit up in the air.



AIR QUALITY: Good

**WIND ADVISORY**

… for the entire KION coverage area including Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Santa Clara counties. In effect now until 8pm Tuesday.



*South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



*Strongest winds are expected for the Marin coastline as well as high elevations of the Marin

coastal mountain range. Localized areas of higher terrain could see gusts greater than 45 mph.

* Strongest winds are expected for coastal areas, but strong wind gusts can funnel through the city. Wind gusts between 30 to 40 mph are expected with parts of the coast reaching up to 45 mph.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Tuesday: Increasing southerly winds in the early morning with rain arriving around the Monterey Bay by dawn. Moderate rain with gusty winds will move across the Monterey Bay Area through around lunchtime before moving south and out of our area late. Showers and breezy conditions persist after. Highs in the 50s with a few 60s in the Salinas Valley.

Overnight: Partly cloudy with rounds of scattered showers. There’s a slight chance that an isolated shower could produce lightning, small hail, and brief heavy downpours. A dusting of snow possible on the Santa Lucia Range and mountains of San Benito County. Lows will be a tad warmer mainly in the 40s, few upper 30s inland.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may have heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning, and small hail. Highs in the 50s. Snow levels down to 3kft.



Extended: A few final showers pop up over the hills Thursday afternoon. Temps remain chilly. We’ll warm up a bit with dry conditions expected Fri/Sat. Watching another wet weather system around Sunday, however. Though it doesn’t look all that strong at this juncture.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 69ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.