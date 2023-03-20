A Quiet Monday & First Day of Spring Before Another Strong Storm

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



We’ve switched to cooler northwest flow which will last through Monday. A strong storm system will then arrive on Tuesday with gusty winds and heavy rain. At this time, major flooding is not forecast, but minor issues are likely. There is an outside chance of a potentially damaging wind event which may cause widespread power outages, blocked roads, and property damage. Conditions will level off on Wednesday with a few lingering showers and gusts before more tranquil weather for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be chilly, however. One weather system will pass by late in the week, but rain chances are up in the air.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Monday: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles. Cooler and breezy with highs in the 50s.

Overnight: Increasing clouds early, with mostly cloudy skies. Widespread light to moderate rain will begin after midnight becoming heavier. The heaviest rain expected near the morning commute. Winds will also become stronger, gusty out of the south, southwest. Mild lows, mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s.



Tuesday: Wind & rain return with gusty, damaging winds possible and heavy rain at times. Highs in the 50s.

***GALE WARNING***

…for the from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos, Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm, and the Monterey Bay.



*In effect 3am Tuesday to 3am Wednesday



*South/ Southeast winds 20 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



*Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… for the entire KION viewing area starting 7AM Tuesday until 9PM Tuesday.



South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the lower elevations. Gusts up to 50 mph for higher elevations.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Saturated soils can make it easier for trees to fall.



*Strongest winds expected for the southern portion of the Salinas Valley as well as higher elevations of the Santa Lucia Range and the mountains of San Benito County. Big Sur Coast including Highway 1 could see strong winds as well with gusts up to 40 mph.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Extended: Showers linger Wednesday as a cold weather pattern looks to follow for the rest of next week with highs remaining in the 50s through the end of the week. Some warming expected by the weekend, but mornings will be cold.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 68ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 27th – April 2nd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.