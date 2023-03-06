Rounds of Rain, and Rain, and More Rain

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



A cold upper-level low will continue to enforce a cool, unsettled pattern for the Central Coast in the coming days. Isolated showers will remain in the forecast through Wednesday along with cool temperatures and breezy conditions. The pattern will begin to shift Wednesday into Thursday with drier weather expected. Then, toward the end of week, a storm system moving in from the northwest is likely to interact with a plume of subtropical moisture which could mean heavier rain for us by Friday. Stay tuned to the forecast.

AIR QUALITY: Good

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Small hail possible. Cool and breezy with highs in the 50s.

Overnight: Isolated showers will continue, with a dusting of high elevation snow possible. Partly cloudy, lows mainly in the 30s with a few low 40s near the coast. Winds calm overnight.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Small hail possible. Cool and breezy with highs in the 50s.



Extended: Showers taper off Wednesday with a dry, warmer (but still cool) day Thursday. Rain returns Friday and it could be heavy at times. There are some flooding concerns. The pattern looks quite active for the next few weeks.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 13th – 19th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Transition to neutral with possible El Niño developing this summer

-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for the northern Santa Cruz Mountains, San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County and southern Santa Clara County Abnormally dry (D0) for the rest of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties.