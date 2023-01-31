Cold Morning Lows will Lead into Slightly Warmer Afternoon Highs

Cold air will settle in for the next few days with frosty mornings and cool afternoons. Temperatures will warm slowly toward the end of the week when the next weather system arrives. This system will come from the west and will be warmer, but at the moment, it doesn’t look excessively wet. Stay tuned.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Tuesday: Sunny and slightly cool with highs in the 50s to around 60ºF.

*Beach Hazards*

… for north to west-facing beaches of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties from Tuesday morning until Tuesday 10PM.



*A long period northwest swell will bring increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches.

*Sneaker waves can move quickly, knocking unaware beachgoers off their feet. Remember, never turn your back to the ocean.



*If visiting the coast, please keep children close and pets on leashes.



Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Stay well back from the water's edge. Fisherman should avoid fishing from

rocks or jetties.

Overnight: Mostly clear with cool lows, mainly in the 30s with few coastal locations in the low 40s. Sheltered valleys will drop into the 20s. Frost likely inland, patchy near the coast. Winds will remain light.

**FROST ADVISORY**

…Santa Cruz Mountains, Hollister Valley, Carmel Valley, Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, Lake San Antonio- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park. in effect overnight until 9AM Wednesday.



*Temperatures as low as 34 will result in cold conditions and possible frost formation.

*Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Cold and frosty in the morning, then slightly cool but warmer in the afternoon with highs in the 50s to low 60s.



Extended: While Thursday will be warmer, clouds and southerly winds will increase with rain possible before midnight. A cold front will bring rain to the region into Friday with mainly light rain. We’ll get a break on Saturday with mild temperatures, then another, a similar weather system brings rain to the region Sunday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County, and northern Santa Cruz County. Abnormally Dry (D0) for the remainder of those counties. Moderate Drought (D1) for the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.