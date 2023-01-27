Rain Returns Sunday

The overall weather pattern will adjust into the weekend as a trough digs down the West Coast. Eventually, a weather system will slide south toward the Central Coast, likely to bring some light rain, and a dusting of snow to our peaks, Sunday and perhaps into early Monday morning. Winds will likely pick up as well, but nothing extreme is expected. Cold daytime highs and overnight lows will set in early next week, before a slight warm up mid-week.

AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Overnight: Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows mainly in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Cooler in sheltered interior locations with low 30s.

Saturday: Slightly cooler highs, mainly mid to upper 50s for most locations. A few inland cities could reach 60. Low clouds in the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies. Winds light, breezy at times in the afternoon.



Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. Snow levels will drop to 3,500ft by midnight. Highs in the 50s.



**FREEZE WATCH**

… for the entire KION coverage area from late Sunday night through Monday morning.



*Sub-freezing temperatures of 32 or colder possible.



*Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



Extended: Additional rainfall will be possible later next week but timing and intensity are hard to pin down at this point.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County, and northern Santa Cruz County. Abnormally Dry (D0) for the remainder of those counties. Moderate Drought (D1) for the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.