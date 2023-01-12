A Calm, Dry Thursday but Rain and Wind Returns Friday

A nice break on Thursday with calmer and drier weather. The break will be short-lived as the nest storm awaits on our doorstep. The weak cold front, associated with a system well to the northwest of us, will move through Friday morning bringing mainly light to moderate rain with rounds of showers through the day. A second and stronger front is expected Saturday. Periods of heavy rain and gusty winds are expected. There will be a little pause between storms, before system number three passes through Sunday into Monday. This one looks to pack more of a punch as the cold core low moves down the coast bringing additional moderate to heavy rain, strong winds, and the chance of thunderstorms.



AIR QUALITY: Good

**FLOOD WARNING***

… for the Salinas River from around Soledad to Monterey Bay from now until further notice

derate flooding is forecast.



*Salinas River near Spreckels.



*At 26.0 feet, The lower portions of Soledad, Gonzales, Chualar, Spence and Spreckels will have moderate flooding. At least 20,000 acres of farm land in the Salinas Valley are threatened with flooding. Levees along the lower Salinas River could breach. Some primary and many secondary roads along the Salinas River will begin to flood. Highway 68 will become inundated.



At 27.0 feet, The lower portions of Castroville will begin to flood. Foster Road, one mile south of Salinas will flood. Highway 156 near Castroville will begin to flood. Many secondary roads in the Salinas Valley will be flooded and impassable. Large areas of agricultural land in the Salinas Valley will have major flood damage.



- At 4:00 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 20.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to 26.0 feet by Friday afternoon.



- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.



- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.8 feet on 02/26/1969.



Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.



Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 500 AM PST.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Windy at times. Highs in the 50s-60s.

**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

… for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties in effect Thursday 1pm to Saturday 10am..



*Large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet and dangerous rip currents.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. A chance of light scattered rain heading into sunrise, becoming more widespread and light to moderate. Southeast winds breezy, gusty at times.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with light to moderate showers early then rounds of showers into the afternoon. Gusty southeast winds. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

*FLOOD WATCH*

…for the entire Central Coast and KION viewing area including Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito County. In effect from Saturday morning through Monday afternoon.

*From Saturday morning through Monday afternoon.



*Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Light rainfall on Friday then another storm approaches on Saturday with periods of rain as a cold front passes over the region. Pre-existing saturated soils will not be able to absorb excess rainfall. Urban and small stream flooding is expected along with continued flood potential on mainstream rivers through the weekend. After a brief lull early Sunday another storm will bring more rain later Sunday into Monday.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Extended: Rain chances continue through at least Wednesday with cool but calmer and drier weather late next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Severe Drought (D2) for southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties, Moderate drought (D1) for the Salinas Valley to the bay and northern San Benito County, Moderate drought (D1) for Santa Cruz County and the coast and coastal mountains of Monterey County