Light Rain and Wind Wednesday Before a Small Weather Break Thursday

A weak system will move by Wednesday with light to moderate rain mainly focused in the north before we get a break on Thursday. A few more storm systems are lined up heading into the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with on-and-off rain in the coastal mountains (especially in the north) and occasional light showers elsewhere. Highs in the 50s to low 60s. Gusty south-southeast winds at times.



***FLOOD WARNING***

… for the Salinas River from Bradley to around Soledad has been extended through 7pm Wednesday.



Scattered showers this evening with some light rain Wednesday. More rain possible heading into the weekend. For the Salinas River...including Bradley, Spreckels...Moderate flooding is forecast.



** IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs along the lower portions of Bradley, San Ardo, San Lucas, King City, Greenfield and Soledad. Many of the secondary roads and some of the primary roads along the Salinas River will flood. Major damage to farm land along the upper Salinas River is expected.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

At 4:30 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 14.3 feet. Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:30 AM PST Wednesday was 18.7 feet. Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage

this morning. Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.4 feet on 01/14/1993.

**FLOOD WARNING***

… for the Salinas River from around Soledad to Monterey Bay from now until 10pm Tuesday.



*Minor flooding is forecast. However, a higher secondary crest is expected to occur Wednesday. Stay tuned for further updates.



*At 19.0 feet, Lowland agricultural areas will have minor flooding.

At 23.0 feet, A few homes near the Salinas River along the reach of the river gage will begin to flood. River Road near Spreckels will have minor flooding.

At 24.0 feet, The lowest areas of agricultural land along the lower portions of the Salinas River will have significant flooding. River Road will have moderate flooding. Spreckels Boulevard will begin to flood.



- At 9:00 PM PST Monday the stage was 14.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage (23 ft) Tuesday morning and continue rising to 24.3 feet late Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

23.4 feet on 03/03/1983.

***GALE WARNING***

…in effect from 9am to 9pm Wednesday for Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm and Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm.

*Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 11 to 13 ft expected.

* Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

*Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

**WIND ADVISORY**

…for the entire Central Coast and KION viewing area from 7am to 7pm Wednesday.

* Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected. Winds will be strongest along the coast and higher terrain.



* Bay Area and portions of the Central Coast including Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties.



* Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

Given the recent rains and saturated soils trees will have a higher likelihood of being blown down.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

… for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties in effect Thursday 1pm to Saturday 10am..



*Large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet and dangerous rip currents.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.



Overnight: A few lingering light showers possible early in the evening. Expect drier and calmer conditions overnight, with partly cloudy conditions. Fog likely in valley locations by morning. Lows mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. Breezy.



Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Windy at times. Highs in the 50s-60s.

Extended: Rain chances return late Friday as several systems arrive in the area. None look all that extreme, but moderate rain looks likely with it being brieflya heavy on Saturday. Rain chances continue through at least Tuesday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Extreme drought (D3) for southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties, Severe drought (D2) for the Salinas Valley to the bay and northern San Benito County, Moderate drought (D1) for Santa Cruz County and the coast and coastal mountains of Monterey County