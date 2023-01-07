Continued Showers, Chance of T-storms Overnight before a Little Lull on Sunday

Sunday will be slightly calm, giving people time to quickly clean up and prep for the next potent storm. A wetter system takes aim on the area Monday into Tuesday, which could bring long-durations of moderate to heavy rain. This could lead to a higher chance of more widespread flooding. Gusty, damaging winds and thunderstorms are also possible. Another system arrives late in the week. No rest for the wicked or the weary.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Scattered showers, and a chance of thunderstorms, will continue to move through overnight. Some storms could produce brief downpours and small hail. Showers will begin to taper off near sunrise. Temperatures mild, in the upper 40s to low 50s near the coast, 40s inland. Southerly winds will be gusty.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… in effect now until 1PM Sunday…



… for Santa Cruz & Santa Clara Counties where south winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.



… and for Monterey & San Benito Counties where south winds of 15 to 25mph with gusts up to 45mph are expected.



Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



Due to very saturated soils, even winds on the lower end of the speed range can cause downed trees. When trees fall, this can be a threat to lives, cause power outages, and add debris to waterways which can exacerbate flooding.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



***GALE WARNING***

… in effect now until 3AM Sunday for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point south to Point Piedras Blancas excluding Monterey Bay.



Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 15 ft expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



*FLOOD WATCH*

…for the entire Central Coast and KION viewing area, now through Tuesday afternoon.

* Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.



* Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

possible.



*You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Sunday: Lingering showers early, then partly sunny skies in the afternoon, and breezy. Clouds will begin to increase ahead of the next system. Moderate rain will begin late Sunday night into Monday morning becoming heavier. Winds will strengthen into Monday morning

Monday: Powerful, dangerous storm could bring strong damaging winds and heavy consistent rain, flooding likely. Lower elevations across the Central Coast could see 2-4 inches, while higher elevations could see 3 to 12, with the highest rainfall expected uin the Santa Lucia range and the Santa Cruz Mountains. Winds could gust up to 30-50mph, with stronger gusts up to 70mph in higher terrain and along the immediate coast.

Extended: Moderate rain & wind linger into Sunday, then a brief break before a wet system with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds moves in Monday into Tuesday. Wednesday looks nice, so there’s that. Then, Thursday it rains again.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”