Calm After & Before the Next Storm(s)

High surf remains the concern overnight even as the weather calms. Large swells will continue to pound the coast into the morning hours before easing into Friday afternoon. Friday will be a quiet weather day besides the threat of morning fog and perhaps a few sprinkles early in the day. It will be a nice break before the weather becomes active once again this weekend. The next storm system arrives late Saturday into Sunday likely bringing at least moderate rainfall with gusty winds. At this point, light wind damage and minor flooding will be the biggest threats. A wetter system then takes aim on the area Monday into Tuesday. That one could bring long-duration moderate to heavy rain which could lead to a higher chance of more widespread flooding. Gusty, damaging winds and thunderstorms are also possible. Another system arrives late in the week. No rest for the wicked or the weary.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

***FLOOD WARNING***

… for the Carmel River Lagoon until 8am Friday.



* Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.



* Flooding of areas around the Carmel River Lagoon is imminent or occurring.



* At 330 AM PST, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Some locations that will experience flooding include, Mission Fields and areas around Carmel River Lagoon.



*Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

***HIGH SURF WARNING***

…for Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast until 9am Friday.



*Dangerously large breaking waves of 22 to 27 feet.



*Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.



*Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure.

**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**… for the immediate coast of the north side of Monterey Bay in effect from 7AM Thursday until 3AM Friday.



*Large breaking waves of 17 to 22 feet.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large shorebreak. Farther than normal wave runup. Some beaches will be inundated at high tide. Rounding or climbing over rock outcroppings will be extremely dangerous. Fishing off rock walls or jetties may wash you out to sea.



*The ocean is an unrelenting environment with little to no chance of rescue. Respect this force of nature and remain well away from hazardous ocean conditions.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles early. Then, dry with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Breezy at times. Clouds increase late.

*FLOOD WATCH*

…for the entire Central Coast and KION viewing area from Saturday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

* Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.



* Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

possible.



*You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Overnight: Increasing clouds with a chance of scattered light showers near sunrise. Lows will mainly be in the 40s. Winds light out of the south.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with light rain possible early in the day. Winds becoming gusty. Moderate rain possible late in the day. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.



Extended: Moderate rain & wind linger into Sunday, then a brief break before a wet system with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds moves in Monday into Tuesday. Wednesday looks nice, so there’s that. Then, Thursday it rains again.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 13th – 19th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”