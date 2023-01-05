Rounds of Showers Before a Calmer Evening

Periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds will remain possible into Thursday. There is also a chance of thunderstorms. Additional trees may fall which could lead to power outages and blocked roadways. The large scale flood threat looks to be over for the time being, but small scale flooding of roads, fields, and low areas will remain possible along with coastal flooding as dangerously high surf pounds our coast. Well get a break late Thursday. Then, a weak weather system will clip us on Friday morning with light showers possible. Another, stronger system will arrive late Saturday into Sunday with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds possible. A second system follows Monday into Tuesday with similar possibilities. The weather pattern looks to remain active for the next week or two which will lead to a continued flooding threat. Stay tuned to the forecast.



AIR QUALITY: Good

***COASTAL FLOOD WARNING***

… in effect until 4PM Thursday



… for Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast where coastal flooding is possible due to excessive rainfall runoff, high tide, and large westerly swell and dangerously large breaking waves of 25 to 30 feet.



… and for Northern Monterey Bay where coastal flooding is possible due to excessive rainfall runoff, high tide, and large westerly swell and dangerously large breaking waves of 17 to 22 feet.



*Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.



*Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.



*Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure.

***FLOOD WARNING***

…for Salinas River Lagoon until 2:45PM Thursday.



* Flooding around the Salinas River Lagoon is imminent or occurring.



* Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.



* Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



***FLOOD WARNING***

… for the Carmel River Lagoon until 2:00PM



*Flooding caused by excessive rainfall runoff, high tide, and large west swell.



*Flooding of areas around the Carmel River Lagoon is imminent or occurring.



*- At 1145 AM PST, Emergency management reported possible flooding in the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mission Fields and areas around Carmel River Lagoon.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



***HIGH SURF WARNING***

… for the immediate coast of Monterey County until 3AM Friday.



*Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 27 feet expected.



*Extremely dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Very large shorebreak. Much farther than normal wave runup. Some beaches will be inundated at high tide. Rounding or climbing over rock outcroppings will be extremely dangerous. Fishing off rock walls or jetties may wash you out to sea.



*The ocean is an unrelenting environment with little to no chance of rescue. Respect this force of nature and remain well away from hazardous ocean conditions. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure.





**FLOOD ADVISORY**

… for southern Santa Cruz & Santa Clara Counties and northern Monterey & San Benito Counties extended through 3:15PM



*Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues with already saturated soils.



*Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.



- At 100 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate rain continues to move over the region. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.



- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.05 to 0.2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.



- Some locations that will experience flooding include... Salinas, Watsonville, Gilroy, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Corralitos, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Prunedale, Boronda, Spreckels, Ridgemark, Chualar, Castroville, Moss Landing, Interlaken and Freedom.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.



**FLOOD ADVISORY**

… for much of Santa Cruz County, especially the Santa Cruz Mountains into the Santa Clara Valley extended through 2:45PM



*Light to moderate rain continues to fall over the advisory area leading to flooding concerns.



*Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.



*- At 1218 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated additional rain moving over an already saturated area. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area.



- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.1 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.





**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**… for the immediate coast of the north side of Monterey Bay in effect from 7AM Thursday until 3AM Friday.



*Large breaking waves of 17 to 22 feet.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large shorebreak. Farther than normal wave runup. Some beaches will be inundated at high tide. Rounding or climbing over rock outcroppings will be extremely dangerous. Fishing off rock walls or jetties may wash you out to sea.



*The ocean is an unrelenting environment with little to no chance of rescue. Respect this force of nature and remain well away from hazardous ocean conditions.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

*FLOOD WATCH*

… for the entire KION coverage area from late Tuesday night through Thursday.



A potent Pineapple Express will move into the region Wednesday and continue into Thursday. This will bring substantial rainfall to the Bay Area and Monterey Bay region on top of already saturated soils. As a result look for rapid rises in area creeks, streams, and rivers. Bankfull exceedance is possible. In addition strong gusty winds will bring branches and trees down, which may cause localized damming of water ways. Rain will taper by Thursday afternoon, allowing for rivers to level off and begin to lower.



*Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.



*Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.



You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Rest of Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Storms could have heavy rain which could cause more isolated flooding impacts. Winds will remain gusty but won’t be as extreme as Wednesday evening. Highs in the 50s. Showers taper off late.



Overnight: Showers will start to taper off and with only a few lingering light showers possible overnight. Partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Southerly winds will become light. Patchy fog in the valleys possible toward sunrise.



Friday: Partly cloudy with a few showers early. Then, dry with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Breezy at times.



Extended: The weather pattern remains active with storm systems Sat/Sun and Mon/Tue … and beyond.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”