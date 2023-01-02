More Rain to Start the First Week of the New Year

The next weather system arrives later in the day on Monday with mainly light to moderate rain. Tuesday will be drier (the calm before the next powerful system), making it a good day for any storm preparations. Heavy rain and strong winds will again be possible Wednesday into Thursday. Already saturated grounds will make for an increased risk of flooding.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy with light to moderate rain showers moving through in the afternoon and early evening. Highs in the 50s with 40s up in the hills.

Overnight: Rain will begin to taper off and we should be clear of showers by midnight. Skies will be gradually clear to partly cloudy. Lows mostly 40s, and 30s for interior locations. South to southeast winds will be breezy at times.



Tuesday: A few lingering clouds otherwise, mostly sunny, dry, and slightly cool with highs in the 50s to around 60ºF.



Extended: The active weather pattern continues mid-week with a more potent storm system arriving. Light to moderate rain is likely in the coastal mountains for most of the day Wednesday with increasing southerly winds, then expect a period of moderate to heavy rain with gusty winds overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Flooding will be possible along with power outages. Additional, weaker systems will follow into the weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”