A stormy December Weekend

The front that moved through overnight stalled and dissipated over us Friday morning, but could still generate a few additional showers and keep clouds in the forecast. The next, stronger system will be here on Saturday with gusty winds and moderate to heavy rain, then followed by the cold core on Sunday into Monday with an additional round of showers & a chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures remain cool through the end of the week.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a light rain shower possible. Cool, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with rain beginning early. Winds out of the south will increase becoming gusty. Lows mainly in the 40s with a few sheltered valley locations dipping into the 30s.



Saturday: Southerly winds and rain increase through the morning. The strongest winds and heaviest rain are likely along a cold front which should reach the Monterey Bay area by early afternoon. Then, breezy, mostly cloudy with on and off rain for the rest of the day. Highs in the 50s to around 60ºF.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… in effect from 2AM Saturday until 3PM Saturday for Santa Cruz & (Southern) Santa Clara Counties.



*For Valley areas: South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph expected. For Ridges and Hilltops: South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph, up to 55 mph expected.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



*These winds are associated with a strong frontal boundary that will produce heavy rain on Saturday. Strongest winds are expected along the immediate San Mateo Coastline, the Santa Cruz Mountains and the interior East Bay and Santa Clara ranges.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… in effect from 7AM Saturday until 6PM Saturday for Monterey & San Benito Counties



*For Valley areas: South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph, slight chance up to 40 mph expected. For Ridges and Hilltops: South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph, up to 50 mph expected.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



*These winds are associated with a strong frontal boundary that will produce heavy rain on Saturday. Strongest winds are expected along the immediate Big Sur Coastline and the Gabilan Range.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

***GALE WARNING***

… in effect from 9AM Saturday through 3PM Saturday afternoon.

-For the coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

-For the coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

…in effect from Saturday 9AM through Saturday 3PM.

-For the Monterey Bay. South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.



* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



* Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.





Extended: Showers & thunderstorms linger Sunday with a few showers also possible on Monday. High in the 50s. Then, clearing for the remainder of the week with cold nights and cool days.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”