Wet Start to the Work Week

We’re not quite done with the rain just yet. The atmosphere remains slightly unsettled with rounds of showers possible for the next couple of days. Isolated showers will continue through the morning but we’ll quiet down a bit Monday afternoon. With more showers are likely through Tuesday. Then, we’ll dry out for a couple of days before the next system(s) arrive Friday/Saturday.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Monday: Scattered showers early, then becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers. Cool and occasionally breezy with highs only in the 50s.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with more isolated showers throughout the night. Some are capable of producing short heavy downpours, small hail and gusty winds. Lows mainly in the 40s with 30s for southern valleys. Snow levels also drop, a dusting possible for peaks of the Santa Lucia Range and Gabilan Range.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Cool with highs in the 50s.



Extended: We’ll dry out starting Wednesday, but won’t necessarily warm up! In fact, highs look to remain cool for this time of year with mainly 50s—but lows will get colder as the air dries out. The next system will approach our area late Thursday into Friday and could last into Saturday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”