A Couple Calm Days Before the Storm

A cold air mass will settle in for the next couple of days with cool days and cold nights expected. Then, a potent storm system packed with cold air and tapping into Central Pacific moisture will arrive on Thursday bringing moderate rain and gusty winds to the region. Another colder, but dryer system will follow on Saturday with more rain and wind expected. Snow levels will drop below mountaintops for both systems. Details will be ironed out as they approach.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Tuesday: Clearing and cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Breezy at times for inland valleys.

Overnight: Mostly clear. Lows will be even colder from the previous morning with mainly 30s along the coast, inland upper 20s to mid 30s inland. Frost possible near the coast, widespread frost inland. Winds light.

Wednesday: Cold in the morning with patchy frost to the coast, widespread frost for inland valleys, and a hard freeze for higher elevation valleys. Mostly sunny but cool in the afternoon with highs in the 50s-60s. Light winds.



Extended: Rain & wind are expected on Thursday, possibly lasting into Friday. Highs only in the 50s for most areas. Then, another system Saturday into Sunday with more rain & wind and even lower snow levels.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”