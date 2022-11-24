Keeping that Turkey Nice & Warm

High pressure dominates the region on Thanksgiving with light offshore flow and high temperatures 5-10ºF above normal. We’ll remain warm Friday even as the ridge begins to flatten out. The flattening will be more evident this weekend, returning temperatures back to seasonal norms. A deep trough will begin to dig in across the west early next week. A system sliding through on Monday could bring some rain but it is trending dryer. One thing is for sure, next week will be cooler than this week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD TO MODERATE

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Wall to wall sunshine. Offshore winds early in the day will bring some of the warmest air all the way to the coast. Expect widespread 70s for highs.

*Beach Hazard Statement*

… in effect from Thursday through late Thursday night for San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.



* Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents expected, especially for northwest facing beaches.



* Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



* Long period northwest swell arrives early Thursday morning, with periods of around 19 to 21 seconds.



* Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Do not let pets or children unattended near the water.

Overnight: A few high clouds will move in overnight, other than that mostly clear. Lows will be slightly warmer with mid to upper 40s along the coast, 30s to low 40s inland. Winds light out of the east.

Friday: A few clouds will return and we’ll cool slightly, but temperatures will remain warm for this time of year. Highs in the 60s-70s. Clouds increase further late.

Saturday: A few scattered clouds around the coast, but mostly sunny for most locations. Highs will start to cool to near seasonable. Mainly 60s, few low 70s further inland.



Extended: We’ll cool a bit during the weekend but stay seasonable, then it looks likely that the weather will become more active with rain possible early next week along with cooler, breezy conditions.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 1st - 7th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”