Tranquil Start to Your Thanksgiving Week

Strong high pressure will weaken into the early portion of the work week. This will lead to cooling for most areas. A weak weather system will pass to our north Tuesday, but rain is no longer looking possible. We’ll probably see a few low clouds return, however. A stronger ridge of high pressure will then build in for the remainder of the week sending temperatures back up again! Mornings will be cold throughout the week with frost possible inland for the next few mornings. Some AM warming will also occur by the end of the week, however. Then, we’re just watching for when the pattern will break down and let some rain back in. It could happen as early as Sunday night into Monday. Keep an eye on our forecast.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE

Monday: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler in the afternoon. Highs mainly in the 60s to low 70s.



Tuesday: Chilly in the morning again, then mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Coastal highs in the 60s with 60s to low 70s inland. Some low cloud cover possible on the coast late.



Expect seasonable highs and cool lows for the mid-week, then warming on all accounts into the weekend. Rain may be possible out of the weekend if the ridge flattens enough.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 28th – December 4th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”