Cooler Friday, Seasonable Weekend Sun All-Around

We'll get a little cooler as we end the week but warmer, seasonable temps return this weekend with plenty of sunshine from the coast, inland. Offshore winds are possible before the ridge strengthens again this weekend. This will limit clouds, decrease humidity levels, and warm temperatures. The ridge will then weaken enough out of the weekend, possibly letting a wet weather system through. Right now, chances for rain are looking less likely on Tuesday of next week, but stay tuned to the forecast for changes.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE

Friday: Patchy low clouds on the coast, otherwise mostly sunny. Cooler with coastal highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with mainly 60s inland. Breezy northwesterly winds on the coast at times. Gusty inland and over higher terrain.

Overnight : Mostly clear. Another chilly night expected with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s at the coast, 30s and upper 20s inland. Patchy frost for interior valleys is possible.

Saturday: Sunny, and warmer. Temperatures return to seasonable with mostly 60s across the Central Coast. Winds light throughout the day, gusty at times inland.

Sunday: Frost possible in the morning for interior locations. Mostly sunny, could see a few high passing clouds. Temperatures at the coast will be a degree or two cooler due to the return of a weak onshore flow, while inland temps will warm slightly. 60s for most areas, few 70s for Southern Monterey County.

Extended: A weather system will slide through around Tuesday, though there is quite a bit of uncertainty as to far south it will reach. Rain chances remain relatively low at the moment.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 25th – Nov 1st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”