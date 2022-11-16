Warmer Wednesday… with Lots and Lots of Sunshine

A weak but dry upper level low to our south will maintain offshore flow across most of the state. Locally, offshore winds will remain light unlike Southern California where strong Santa Ana Winds are possible. Recent rains will help preclude higher fire danger, even with the dry offshore winds locally. Under this dry, but still somewhat cool air mass, morning lows will be chilly and afternoon highs only seasonable. We’ll see some minor temperature fluctuations through the end of the week as the low to our south departs and the ridge strengthens. We’ll get a little cooler on the coast and a little warmer inland and we’ll likely see the return of a few clouds. Offshore winds are possible again late in the week before the ridge strengthens again this weekend. I know this is a little back-and-forth, so stay with me, but the ridge will then weaken enough out of the weekend, possibly letting a wet weather system through. Right now, chances for rain are increasing and centered on Tuesday of next week. Stay tuned to the forecast!



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE

Wednesday: Wall-to-wall sunshine across the area. Slightly warmer with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Overnight: Clouds will increase heading into the night. Skies partly cloudy, lows in the 40s and upper 30s around the coast, 30s inland with the chance of patchy frost in spots.



Thursday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds and perhaps a few low clouds on the coast late. Cooler on the coast with highs mainly in the 60s. We’ll remain in the 60s to low 70s inland. Breezy northerly winds over the hills at times.



Extended: Mostly sunny conditions will cool lows and seasonable highs will continue on Friday. Highs will warm up a bit this weekend, while lows remain flat. Watching for rain chances early next week.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 23rd – 29th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”