A Slight Chance of Light Rain to Start Your Weekend

Expect cool & dry conditions as we end the week. There is some potential for another system on Saturday, but models are trending dryer. I wouldn’t change any of your plans at this point. Temperatures will warm slightly through the weekend into next week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Friday (Veterans Day): Partly cloudy, but dry. 50s to low 60s, nearing mid-60s for some interior locations.

Overnight: Clouds increasing ahead of the approaching system. Inland, patchy frost and fog possible. Lows, chilly, 30s and 40s.

Saturday: Waking up to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light showers early. There will be a little break before another slight chance of showers, late. A tad cooler, with highs in upper 50s to low 60s near the coast, 60s inland.

Extended: Highs will remain below normal throughout the weekend into next week. After this weak system passes we'll remain dry for several days, with more sunshine expected by mid-week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”