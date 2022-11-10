Nothing but Blue Skies

Expect cool & dry conditions for the remainder of the week. There is some potential for another system on Saturday, but models are trending dryer. I wouldn’t change any of your plans at this point. Temperatures will warm slightly through the weekend into next week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Thursday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer, but still cool for this time of year. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

**FROST ADVISORY**

… in effect from midnight to 9am Friday for interior Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties, including the Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, Santa Cruz Mountains. For Santa Clara Valley.

Temperatures of 35 or colder will result in frost formation.

* Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

*Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

*Freeze Watch*

…in effect from midnight to 9am Friday for Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.



* Sub-freezing temperatures possible.



* Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



*Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Lows chilly, 40s near the coast with low 40s and 30s inland.

Friday (Veterans Day): Mostly sunny with similar highs from Thursday, 50s to low 60s, nearing mid-60s for some interior locations.

Extended: Highs will remain below normal, but the slight warming trend will continue into the weekend, though a weak front may bring some light rain on Saturday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”