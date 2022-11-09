Scattered Showers Today, Clearer and Calmer Tonight

Showers will then linger into Wednesday as a potent storm system moves through the region. Then, expect cool & dry conditions for the remainder of the week. There is some potential for another system on Saturday, but models are trending dryer. I wouldn’t change any of your plans at this point. Temperatures will warm slightly through the weekend into next week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two possible over the mountains. Highs in the 50s for most areas.

Overnight: Mostly clear skies, with chilly lows in the low 40s near the coast, low 40s and 30s inland. Winds calm.

**FROST ADVISORY**

… in effect from midnight to 9am Thursday for interior Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties, including the Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, Santa Cruz Mountains. For Santa Clara Valley.

*Temperatures of 35 or colder will result in frost formation.

* Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

*Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

*Freeze Watch*

…in effect from midnight to 9am Thursday for Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.



* Sub-freezing temperatures possible.



* Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



*Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



Thursday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer, but still cool for this time of year. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.



Extended: Friday morning will be the coldest of the next seven days with patchy frost for inland valleys. However, expect a warmer, sunny day. Highs will remain below normal, but will be warmer than the previous days. The warming trend will continue into the weekend, though a weak front may bring some light rain on Saturday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 16th – 2nd calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”