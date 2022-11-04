Bring on More Rain

Cooler, unsettled weather returns this weekend and will likely last into Election day. A low to the north will slowly start to track south bringing with it on-and-off rain chance for several days. Most showers look to be light to moderate with cold temps to follow. It will be gusty at times as the front passes.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, and lows mainly in the 40s with a few 30s in sheltered valleys. Patchy fog possible.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few sprinkles possible around lunch for northern portions of our viewing area, with a better chance of light showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs in the low to mid 60s around the coast, mid to upper 60s inland.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, highs cooler with 50s and 60s along the coast, 60s inland. Will remain dry through the day, but light to moderate rain will move in late Sunday night into Monday morning. Gusty at times. Remember to fall back, daylight saving time ends at 2am.



Extended: Lingering showers are possible early Wednesday but we'll start to dry out, at least for a few days and temperatures will gradually warm heading into Veterans Day.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”