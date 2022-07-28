Quiet Weather Today & Tomorrow

WEATHER STORY

Monsoon moisture will begin to stream into the region through the end of the week. For the most part, you may not notice much. Most of the moisture will be above us and appear as occasional mid to high level clouds. However, even in the low levels, moisture levels will increase slightly, so it may feel a bit muggy at times. With the monsoon moisture present, we’ll see an increase in the chance of shower/thunderstorms in the region. For this to happen, we’ll need another influence to arrive. Some small scale disturbances may show up in the next few days, but the best chance will be out of the weekend as a trough passes by to our north. At this time, it’s hard to pin down any particular time when we could see storms, but we’ll sit at a flat 10% chance for the next week. Additionally, moisture from tropical cyclones in the East Pacific may heighten chances out of the weekend as it streams northward.



In the meantime, expect the normal cycle of low clouds at the coast with seasonable temperatures both on the coast and inland.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles early, then partial clearing around the coast and mostly sunny skies inland. Coastal highs in the 60s-70s with mainly 70s-90s inland. Winds pick up for the valleys in the afternoon/evening. Occasional mid to high level clouds.

Overnight: Lows in the 50s most areas, with light winds that will gradually pull some high clouds into our area from the south. Low clouds and drizzle are likely around the coast.



Friday: Mostly cloudy early, then partial clearing around the coast and mostly sunny skies inland. Coastal highs in the 60s-70s with mainly 70s-90s inland. Winds pick up for the valleys in the afternoon/evening. Occasional mid to high level clouds.



Extended: Monsoon moisture sticks around through the weekend, but it will be elevated over our marine layer. Expect seasonable on the coast with our normal daily cycle of low cloud and seasonable temperatures inland with mostly sunny skies. Each day carries a 10% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Stay tuned to the forecast.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 4th - 10th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”