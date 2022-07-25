Tuesday T-Storm Potential

WEATHER STORY

It’s business as usual for late July weather-wise, EXCEPT for a possible return of monsoon moisture. The great monsoonal high sitting over the Four Corners Region continues to pump moisture north into the Desert Southwest. The overall weather pattern over the West Coast is pretty quiet, but there is a weak upper level low just off the California coast. This low will also act as a pump, pulling monsoon moisture into California late Monday into Tuesday. This moisture will brush past our coverage area Tuesday morning with a very slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. This moisture is in the mid-levels and just deep enough to produce rain that could reach the ground, though likely not much—but also lightning. The threat will be highest to our north and east but that zone could expand into our area. It will be much clearer in the Monday model runs.



Beyond Tuesday, expect us to remain in our normal summer pattern with coolish, marine layer weather on the coast and warm/hot dry conditions inland through next weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Monday: Low clouds recede to and then hug the coast during the afternoon with highs in the 60s to around 70ºF. Inland areas will clear out with highs ranging from the 70s to upper 90s. Becoming windy for major inland valleys in the late afternoon and early evening.



Overnight: Coastal stratus will take over once again, with patchy fog and drizzle likely across the area. Calm winds, with lows in the mid to low 50s regionwide.



Tuesday: Low clouds hang around the coast again, but could clear out a bit late depending on what happens with the monsoon convection to our north and east. We’ll see a very slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in Santa Clara & San Benito Counties. Highs in the 60s-70s on the coast, 70s-90s inland.



Extended: Coastal low clouds and inland sun after AM valley fog. Coastal highs in the 60s-70s through the weekend with inland areas in the 70s-90s… slightly warmer late in the week into the weekend. High clouds will also continue to drift through at times.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 1st – 7th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”