Awaiting the Late Week Warm-Up

WEATHER STORY

Our notorious "No Sky July" continues through mid week, as gloomy conditions and drizzle will continue to develop around coastal Monterey Bay and major inland valleys during the night and early mornings. Westerly winds will be a key player in keeping humidity values high and fire danger on the moderate to lower side this week. The central coast will stay sandwiched between high pressure over the central United States and a trough off of the west coast through about Thursday, after which high pressure will take the reins on our temperatures and will bring triple digits back to the inland south Friday and Saturday.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Becoming mostly cloudy to foggy at times around coastal Monterey Bay. In the hours preceding sunrise, fog may start to show up in major inland valleys. Some drizzle is possible closer to the coast. Expect lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Temperatures overall will be quite similar to that of Tuesday. Strong onshore flow will keep humidities high and will thus make things feel a bit muggy - particularly at the coast. Inland highs will range from upper 70s to low 90s, with upper 60s to mid 70s along the coast.

Thursday: Muggy conditions continue, with gusty westerly winds in the afternoon regionwide. Actual highs will be slightly similar than the day prior, but will likely feel much the same. Noticeably warmer temperatures inland are expected to arrive Friday.



Extended: By Friday, upper level high pressure will likely bring another round of low 100s to the typical inland hot spots. Meanwhile, the coast will continue to see somewhat gloomy morning and evening conditions with patchy cloud cover in the afternoon.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”