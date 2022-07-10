Just Your Typical July Weather

WEATHER STORY

Do you like “normal summer weather?” If the answer is yes, you’re going to love this next week! High pressure is building in from both the southeast and southwest and will have a larger impact on our weather over the next few days. We will see hot temperatures inland—the major valleys will be a transition zone with morning low clouds/fog and afternoon winds. On the coast, day to day low clouds are likely, especially on the south side of the bay.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Sunday: Partly cloudy on the coast with low clouds on the south/east side of the bay and mostly sunny elsewhere. Expect highs on the coast to range from the mid 60s to around 80ºF—warmest on the north side of the bay—with upper 70s ranging to low 100s inland! Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Becoming mostly cloudy to foggy at times around coastal Monterey Bay. Patchy fog may make its way into portions of inland valleys, particular those closest to Salinas. Winds will die down and lows will be in the 50s regionwide.



Monday: Very, very similar to Sunday. Partly cloudy on the coast with low clouds on the south/east side of the bay and mostly sunny elsewhere. Expect highs on the coast to range from the mid 60s to around 80ºF—warmest on the north side of the bay—with upper 70s ranging to low 100s inland. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: The ridge will weaken briefly on Tuesday, deepening the marine layer with an increase in low clouds. Temps will cool a few degrees both on the coast and inland. This trend will then reverse Thursday into next weekend with a stronger ridge and warmer readings.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”