Enter June Gloom

WEATHER STORY

Relief is in sight following an unseasonably warm weekend and start to the work week. Wednesday and Thursday will bring noticeably cooler temperatures to much of the region. Going forward, multiple troughs of low pressure will support a downward temperature trend as well as cloudy to overcast conditions at the coast. In short, "June Gloom" is making a major comeback! Tropical moisture to the southwest has no impact on the central coast currently, but we will continue to monitor the very slight chance of convection and potential storms moving into the area over the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Fog will develop for nearly all of the region in the hours following sunset, and will become quite dense at times. Drizzle is likely. Expect lows in the mid to high 50s at the coast, with upper 50s to low 60s inland.

Thursday: Be prepared to wake up to a very foggy morning! Low clouds will envelop coastal locations as well as all major inland valleys. Some light drizzle is possible early on. Expect a mostly sunny afternoon inland, with conditions leaning a bit more overcast at the coast. Daytime highs will be noticeably cooler than that of Wednesday.

Friday: Cooler still, with coastal highs in the mid 60s, and inland spots topping out in the 70s. Morning and evening fog will be seen at the coast and in interior valleys. Coastal areas will stay somewhat overcast even into the afternoon.

Extended: Overcast skies will prevail through the holiday weekend for coastal areas, particularly those closest to the Monterey Peninsula. Meanwhile, conditions inland will be quite comfortable under mostly sunny skies. The coolest daytime temperatures are expected to occur over the weekend, likely on Sunday. 4th of July itself will see a slight warm-up with a tad more sunshine for the coast. Warming will continue well into next week.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”