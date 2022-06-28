Cooling Kicks In

WEATHER STORY

Relief is in sight following an unseasonably warm weekend and start to the work week. Inland areas in will see the last of the triple digit temperatures Tuesday afternoon, and Wednesday will bring noticeably cooler temperatures to much of the region. Going forward, multiple troughs of low pressure will support a downward temperature trend as well as cloudy to overcast conditions at the coast. In short, "June Gloom" is making a major comeback! Tropical moisture to the southwest has no impact on the central coast currently, but we will continue to monitor the very slight chance of convection and potential storms moving into the area over the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Fog slowly returns to coastal Monterey Bay, and will also find its way down the Salinas Valley by dawn. Inland may experience occasional breezes throughout the night, but winds will otherwise stay quiet. Expect lows in the mid to high 50s at the coast, with upper 50s to low 60s inland.

Wednesday: A notable increase in cloud cover at the coast will make things a bit overcast at times. Inland will still see a good amount of sunshine. Valley winds will become gusty in the afternoon. Temperatures regionwide will be noticeably cooler, with mid 80s inland and mid to low 70s at the coast.

Thursday: Be prepared to wake up to a very foggy morning! Low clouds will envelop coastal locations as well as all major inland valleys. Some light drizzle is possible early on. Expect a mostly sunny afternoon inland, with conditions leaning a bit more overcast at the coast. Daytime highs will be noticeably cooler than that of Wednesday.

Extended: Overcast skies will prevail through the holiday weekend for coastal areas, particularly those closest to the Monterey Peninsula. Meanwhile, conditions inland will be quite comfortable under mostly sunny skies. The coolest daytime temperatures are expected to occur over the weekend. Tropical moisture in the Pacific is not expected to have a local impact, but this may change.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”