Another (Very) Warm Week

WEATHER STORY

The weather has been a little odd so far in June. Typically, our weather pattern becomes fairly static with a ridge dominating in the West without much west to east movement over Central California. However, we keep getting these pesky troughs of low pressure that look more like a late April, early May pattern. These troughs bring wind, a few sprinkles, and unseasonably cool temperatures, but also help keep the pattern amplified with results in stronger but transitory ridges passing by. That’s why we have also been seeing intermittent periods of heat as well.

This pattern will again play out early this week as we are now past the deepest portion of a trough that brought cooler temperatures at the start of the weekend. We will now need to prepare for hot work week temperatures courtesy of strengthening high pressure aloft.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Following a cloud-free Father's Day, the marine layer shows tentative plans to return to the Monterey Peninsula and southeast side of Monterey Bay by dawn. Minor to no fog is expected. Lows this evening will be in the low 50s inland, with things a bit cooler at the coast in the mid to upper 40s.



Monday: Any morning low clouds will quickly give way to more sunshine. It will be a very summery afternoon with coastal temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s, and a majority of 90s inland. Typical breezy conditions will be present.

Tuesday (Summer Solstice): We'll be keeping an eye on potential heat alerts for Tuesday as it looks to be the warmest day of the week. Inland areas will be seeing a slew of triple digits, and even the coast will be in the upper 80s for nearly all spots. Virtually no cloud cover is expected as flow will shift offshore, thus dropping humidity values and enhancing fire risk.



Extended: Tuesday may be the peak of the warming trend, but the heat isn't necessarily going anywhere. Upper 90s and low 100s are likely to be seen across the interior through Thursday while we'll see a majority of upper 70s to mid 80s at the coast. There is some slight indication that tropical moisture to the southwest may push some clouds into our area by late week, but the most likely scenario is very sunny conditions through the end of the work week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”