Warmer Starting Tomorrow

WEATHER STORY

Expect big temperature swings in the next week or so…

The weather has been a little odd so far in June. Typically, our weather pattern becomes fairly static with a ridge dominating in the West without much west to east movement over Central California. However, we keep getting these pesky troughs of low pressure that look more like a late April, early May pattern. These troughs bring wind, a few sprinkles, and unseasonably cool temperatures, but also help keep the pattern amplified with results in stronger but transitory ridges passing by. That’s why we have also been seeing intermittent periods of heat as well. This pattern will again play out in the coming days with a deep trough passing by this weekend and strong ridging returning next week—cool, then hot again.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few extra clouds over the hills. Seasonable to slightly cool on the coast with highs in the 60s to around 70ºF and definitely cool for this time of year inland with highs in the 60s-70s. Gusty northwest winds at times, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Overnight: Windy conditions will remain even after dark. Low clouds will arrive and thicken in and around coastal areas. Some minor fog is possible. Lows will be somewhat on the cool side, mostly in the 40s.



Sunday (Father’s Day): Patchy low clouds around coastal Monterey Bay early on, then expect a sunny albeit windy afternoon. Most of the coast will still be a bit cool in the 60s, although there will be some 70s in the greater Santa Cruz area. Inland can expect upper 70s to low 80s.



Extended: Temperatures will begin to trend back upward by Sunday (Father’s Day) but will likely remain at or below normal under mostly sunny skies. Then, expect warming each day until Wednesday/Thursday as a strong ridge builds in. The heat will be especially notable inland with highs exceeding 10ºF above normal. On the coast, onshore flow will moderate things, but above normal temperatures are also expected.









-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”