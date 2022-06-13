Mild Monday

WEATHER STORY

After major heat incurred at the end of last week and muggy conditions wrapped up the weekend, we're now looking ahead to a very nice work week forecast. Temperatures are expected to be right at about normal values, although a mid week warm-up is expected to kick in on Wednesday afternoon. This will be short lived, and we'll be back to mild conditions headed into Father's Day Weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

… for near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas (excluding Monterey Bay) until Tuesday at 3AM



-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 10 seconds.

Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Monday: Expect windy conditions across the board, but especially for inland valleys. Temperatures will be quite seasonable overall with mid to upper 60s at the coast and upper 70s to low 80s inland. Mostly sunny.

Overnight: Clear skies and a bit cooler temperatures, especially inland where things will bottom out in the mid to upper 40s. Things will remain a bit breezy in valleys and over hills.

Tuesday: An overall similar day to Monday, albeit just a bit warmer with mid to upper 80s inland and upper 60s for much of the coast. Sunshine and wind will persist.



Extended: By mid week, things will have warmed up once again. Inland is likely to see another round of 90s, and the coast will top out in the 70s. The heat will only last a day or two before temperatures cool back down into Father's Day Weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”