Warmer Wednesday Ahead

WEATHER STORY

Tuesday saw breezy conditions regionwide, with partly cloudy and mild conditions at the coast. Inland areas climbed well into the 80s and even 90s. Now on the brink of mid week, we will begin to see coastal fog/low clouds lessening as temperatures continue to climb. The interior may very well see multiple highs in the triple digits as early as Thursday afternoon. Peak heat is still expected to arrive Friday, after which the weekend will feel slightly cooler.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

for near coastal waters from Point Pinos down to Point Piedras Blancas (excluding Monterey Bay) until 9PM Wednesday (subject to extension).

Expect northwesterly winds at 20 to 30 knots, with gusts up to 40 knots

&

seas of 8 to 10 feet at 8 seconds.

These conditions are dangerous for mariners. Remain in harbor or reroute.

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH***

in effect Friday morning through Friday evening for all of Santa Clara County, interior Santa Cruz County, most of San Benito County (excluding Hollister and San Juan Bautista), and Parts of interior Monterey County including the San Antonio Valley, southern Salinas Valley, and the Cholame Hills.

Expect hot daytime conditions with temperatures in the 90's and 100's. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60's and 70's.

These temperatures substantially increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, particularly among vulnerable populations which include the eldery, children/infants, those who are already ill, and pregnant women.

Preventative measures:

- Avoid strenuous activity outdoors - especially during the afternoon.

- Stay hydrated.

- Wear SPF of 30 or higher.

- Do not walk pets if pavement temperatures are too hot for your palm.

- Do not leave animals outside without shade or water.

- Never leave pets or children unattended in cars, even for short durations.

Overnight: Lows will range from upper 40s to low 60s, however the majority of the area will bottom out in the mid 50s. Mostly clear skies and a bit of wind at upper elevations.

Wednesday: Some minor fog is possible during the early bird commuting hours, but otherwise expect sunshine and blue skies both at the coast and further inland. We'll see 70's and 80's at the coast, and upper 80s to lower 90s for the interior. Low clouds will return to the Monterey Peninsula late afternoon. Gusty conditions for inland valleys.

Thursday: Temperatures will climb well into the 80s and 90s inland, with triple digits very possible in the hot spots. Coastal areas will be in the 70s and 80s - a fantastic beach day! Little to no cloud cover is expected.

Extended: The work week warming trend will peak on Friday, at which time the EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH will go into effect for the majority of inland locations. Triple digits are likely for San Benito and interior Monterey counties. Stay hydrated and avoid exercising outside, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures will have cooled down by Sunday, but will still be toasty in the 70s and 80s regionwide.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”